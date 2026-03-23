Danny Rohl has admitted Rangers have already started planning for the summer transfer window, while also dropping a huge hint over the chances of keeping exciting attacker Mikey Moore for another campaign.

The on-loan Tottenham winger produced another sublime display as Rohl’s men kept the pressure on Hearts at the top of the table with victory over Aberdeen at the weekend.

Speaking after the contest, Rangers boss Rohl revealed that he is very much aligned with Ibrox fans over keeping the Spurs loanee for another campaign.

Rohl revealed: “I think conversations are always there, but we know when Mikey performed like this, you can see Mikey enjoys playing for Rangers.

“The fans love him, I like him, he’s a key player. I think there’s a lot of good things where we could go again together, but we know he’s still not our player, let’s work in the next couple of weeks in all those directions.

“But the most important thing is that we bring good results in the next seven games.”

As the club’s upcoming summer business, Rohl admitted that plans are already beginning to formulate.

The German added: “I think you can be convinced we started this week to prepare for the summer, I think we are in a good position, we are very clear what we want.

“I think it’s also helpful now that we have the idea of how I want to play football, committed with a fantastic owner, with Andrew, with Dan, with the good people around me, everything goes in the right direction.

“We work hard, we have again a good summer that we prepare for next season, but let’s finish this season strong and successful.”

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Rangers targeting trio of signings

Rohl’s comments come hot off the heels of TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher’s revealing that Rangers want Moore, along with two other exciting talents for next season.

Versatile Huddersfield Town attacking midfielder Cameron Ashia, who has drawn comparisons with Man City’s Jeremy Doku, is also emerging as a potential first summer signing.

With his contract expiring in 2026, the 19-year-old could arrive on a free transfer, making him an attractive proposition. Sources confirm he is very much on Gers’ radar.

Another player attracting plenty of interest is Kilmarnock’s David Watson, a midfielder regarded as a “super” talent. Rangers are locked in a tight race alongside Celtic and interest from England and Italy for the 21-year-old.

We revealed Rangers’ interest in Watson in October last year, while title-chasers, Hearts, are also admirers. Watson, like Ashia, is out of contract at the end of the campaign.

Rangers, meanwhile, also hold an option to make Andreas Skov Olsen’s loan from Wolfsburg permanent for around £8million, though his performances will face close scrutiny before any decision is reached – given the fee involved.

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