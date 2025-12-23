Rangers head coach Danny Röhl is wasting no time in stamping his authority on the squad as the January transfer window approaches, with a strong emphasis on recruiting players possessing the unbreakable mentality required to thrive at Ibrox.

The German, who took charge in October 2025 after a successful stint at Sheffield Wednesday, has made it clear that character is king in his recruitment strategy. Sources close to the club reveal Röhl plans to personally meet every potential signing to assess whether they have the mental fortitude to handle the intense pressure and expectations of playing for Rangers.

He believes the club has lacked true “mentality monsters” in recent seasons, contributing to inconsistent performances, and is determined to address this head-on.

Röhl’s approach marks a shift towards building a resilient, aggressive team capable of challenging for silverware. He has already held discussions with targets and agents, aiming for early additions on January 1 to bolster key areas, including midfield, defence, and attack.

One name firmly on the radar is former Rangers forward Josh Windass, now starring at Wrexham in the Championship. The 31-year-old, who scored 18 goals during his previous spell at Ibrox between 2016 and 2018, flourished under Röhl at Sheffield Wednesday.

DON’T MISS: Danny Rohl wants Rangers to sign progressive ball-carrying midfielder sources have described as ‘brilliant fit’

Windass has publicly praised the coach as “probably the best I’ve ever worked with” for his tactical detail and understanding of players.

Rangers have lodged a loan enquiry for Windass, driven by Röhl’s desire for a reunion. The versatile attacker has contributed six goals and three assists this season for Wrexham, but the lure of European football and working again with his admired former boss could tempt him back to Glasgow.

Wrexham, however, are not confirmed to be willing to let their summer signing depart, given his long-term contract until 2028.

As Rangers push to close the gap on league leaders, Röhl’s aggressive window promises excitement, with mentality set to define the new era at Ibrox.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.