Rangers are preparing for a comprehensive review of their 2025/26 campaign in the coming weeks, with manager Danny Rohl’s position firmly under the microscope, TEAMtalk understands.

The German coach, who steered the Ibrox side back into the Scottish Premiership title race after a difficult start, has seen his team’s hopes evaporate following three consecutive defeats that have effectively ended their championship challenge and any realistic chance of Champions League qualification.

The slump has left supporters frustrated after a promising mid-season surge that briefly placed Rangers at the summit of the table.

Rohl’s tactical approach and ability to galvanise the squad earned widespread praise during the revival, yet the recent results have raised fresh questions about his long-term suitability for one of Scottish football’s most demanding roles.

Sources close to the club indicate that chairman Andrew Cavanagh is determined to restore Rangers to their former glory.

Cavanagh, who has been instrumental in stabilising the club since taking charge, is said to be fully committed to delivering sustained success on the pitch.

His vision aligns with the ambitions of the 49ers Enterprises ownership group, who have signalled their willingness to provide significant financial backing in the summer transfer market.

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Rangers set to review potential Danny Rohl sack

Insiders suggest the review process will be thorough, assessing not only recent performances but also squad development, recruitment strategy, style of play and European progress.

While Rohl retains support from sections of the board for his work in developing younger players and implementing a progressive style, the pressure is mounting to deliver silverware and there are questions over his attacking coaching.

The 49ers, who have invested heavily since acquiring their stake, are understood to be prepared to sanction funds for key reinforcements, particularly in defence and attack, to bridge the gap with rivals Celtic.

Cavanagh is expected to lead discussions on potential managerial changes or reinforcements to Rohl’s backroom staff if the review deems it necessary.

With the season drawing to a close, Rangers fans await clarity on the club’s direction, a large majority of them are ready for Rohl to step aside.

Whether Rohl is given more time to build on his early progress or the board opts for a fresh start remains to be seen.

What is clear, however, is the ownership’s resolve: success is non-negotiable at Ibrox, and resources will be made available to achieve it.

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