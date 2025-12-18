Danny Rohl wants Rangers to sign progressive ball-carrying midfielder sources have described as ‘brilliant fit’

Rangers have intensified their interest in Jens Hjerto-Dahl ahead of the January transfer window, with sources close to Tromso telling TEAMtalk that Ibrox would be a “brilliant fit” for the highly-rated 20-year-old Norwegian midfielder.

We understand that Rangers head coach Danny Rohl is very keen on securing the services of Hjerto-Dahl.

Rohl views the towering central midfielder as a cornerstone for his ongoing Rangers midfield rebuild.

The German manager, who has steadied the ship since taking charge in October, is prioritising dynamic and athletic profiles capable of breaking lines and dominating duels – attributes that the Norway Under-21 international possesses in abundance.

Standing at 6ft 4in, Hjerto-Dahl impressed in the Eliteserien in Norway in the 2024/25 campaign, with five goals and seven assists in 35 appearances, establishing himself as one of Norway’s top young players.

Hjerto-Dahl’s versatility to operate as a No.6 or No.8, combined with his composure under pressure and progressive ball-carrying, aligns perfectly with Rohl’s tactical demands.

Sources indicate that Rangers’ recruitment team is now very active in the Scandinavian market, and Hjerto-Dahl represents a prime opportunity to tap into this undervalued region.

Rangers now well-established scouting network in Norway has monitored the Tromso academy graduate extensively, with multiple reports of scouts attending his games throughout 2025.

Valued at around €6million (£5.3m, $7m), Hjerto-Dahl is tied to Tromso until 2027, but the club are privately bracing for bids amid interest from elsewhere, including Sunderland and other English sides.

A substantial offer from Rangers could tempt the Norwegian club, potentially setting a new record sale for the club.

Rangers have strengthened their Scandinavian links further by hiring Stig Inge Bjornebye as a football consultant until the end of the season.

Bjornebye, who played for Liverpool from 1992 until 2000, earned 75 caps for Norway.

With Joe Rothwell expected to depart in January, space will open up for Rohl’s preferred addition.

Landing Hjerto-Dahl would not only provide immediate impact but also significant sell-on potential, signalling ambitious intent under the new regime.

As the January transfer window approaches, Rangers appear determined to win the race for one of Scandinavia’s brightest prospects.

This could prove a defining move in Rohl’s quest to restore competitiveness at Ibrox and creep his side right back into the mix for the Scottish Premiership.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.