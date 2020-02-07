Danny Rose names player sold by Pochettino as best he played with

Newcastle defender Danny Rose, currently on loan from Tottenham, has revealed the best player he has played with during his long career.

Rose spent the last 13 years at Spurs before heading to St James’ Park on a temporary basis in January and he has revealed that a player sold by Mauricio Pochettino was on a different level.

Speaking to Newcastle United’s Official Youtube Channel, the 29-year-old revealed his choice.

“I’ve played with the likes of Luka Modric. There’s also Harry Kane. But if I had to pick one it would be Mousa Dembele,” Rose said.

Pochettino and Spurs decided to part company with Dembele back in January 2019, with the midfielder heading to Chinese Super League outfit Guangzhou R&F.

The Belgium star’s presence – although his form had slipped slightly when he was sold – has certainly been missed in north London, with Pochettino and now Jose Mourinho constantly striving to find the right balance in Tottenham’s engine room.

Moussa Sissoko and Harry Winks thrived at times last season, while the club splashed out a record fee to sign Tanguy Ndombele, who has so far struggled to find his best form after a string of niggling injuries.

Giovani Lo Celso and Gedson Fernandes have also been added to Mourinho’s squad, as Spurs look to seal Champions League football again.

However, it would appear that Rose believes Dembele could still have been doing a decent job at the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium.

