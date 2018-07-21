Danny Ward discusses Liverpool exit after joining Leicester

Wales goalkeeper Danny Ward is convinced he can take his game to another level after completing a switch to Leicester from Liverpool.

Ward has signed a four-year deal with the Foxes, having fallen further down the Anfield pecking order following the world-record arrival of Brazil international Alisson.

Press Association Sport understands the transfer fee for the 25-year-old is £12.5million, plus a 20 per cent sell-on clause.

Ward becomes the Foxes’ fourth signing of the summer transfer window, and will offer competition to Kasper Schmeichel and Eldin Jakupovic.

“I’m delighted to be here and I’m really looking forward to the future with this football club,” Ward said to LCFC TV.

“I’ve come here to develop my all-round game and hopefully help deliver some more success. The club has had that in recent years and hopefully there’s more to come in the future.”

Ward joined Liverpool from Wrexham in January 2012 and went on to play for Wales in their run to the semi-finals of Euro 2016, before a successful spell on loan at Huddersfield, helping them win promotion to the Premier League.

He is set to link up with his new team-mates on Monday for a training camp in Austria.

Despite the inevitable sale of key man Riyad Mahrez to champions Manchester City, the addition of Ward continues a busy summer transfer window so far.

Attacking midfielder James Maddison, Northern Ireland international defender Jonny Evans and Portuguese full-back Ricardo Pereira have all signed on at the King Power Stadium.

Foxes boss Claude Puel said on the club website: “Pre-season preparations have started well for us and with Danny joining the group, it will give us even more competition in the squad, which is crucial for

us ahead of what will be another very competitive Premier League campaign.”

