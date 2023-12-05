Daring Fulham raid on Chelsea paves way for Man Utd to complete deadly striker signing

Fulham have cleared the way for Manchester United to sign a lethal striker in January by switching their focus to an underused Chelsea forward, per reports.

Fulham are yet to adequately replace the goals provided by former frontman Aleksandar Mitrovic. The Serbian fired the Cottagers to promotion in the 2021/22 season when remarkably notching 43 goals in 44 Championship matches.

Mitrovic proved he could be potent in the Premier League, returning 14 goals in just 24 appearances last season.

However, Mitrovic angled for a move to Saudi Arabia when Al-Hilal came calling and Fulham reluctantly sanctioned a club-record £50m exit over the summer.

Mitrovic has done what you’d expect in the middle east, scoring 20 goals in 22 appearances. However, the void he left at Craven Cottage is a glaring one.

Raul Jimenez was drafted in from Wolves to soften the blow but the Mexican has scored just a single goal in 15 appearances.

Varying outlets all concur Fulham and manager Marco Silva are desperate for more firepower and will splash the cash to remedy their issue in the winter window.

One player on their radar is Stuttgart’s red-hot frontman, Serhou Guirassy. The Guinea international has plundered 16 goals in 11 Bundesliga matches this term and an extremely modest release clause worth just €17.5m can see the 27-year-old move on the cheap.

Fulham abandon Guirassy chase as Man Utd links grow

Football Insider recently listed Fulham, Newcastle and Man Utd as being on Guirassy’s trail ahead of the January window.

However, per the outlet, Fulham are resigned to the fact they won’t be able to compete with Man Utd and Newcastle in terms of appeal and the level of salary they can offer.

As such, a fresh update from FI revealed Fulham have walked away from the Guirassy chase, thus removing a competitor for Man Utd and Newcastle in the chase.

Discussing a potential Guirassy to Man Utd transfer, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg wrote on the social media platform X on December 1: “News. Guirassy: Yes, Man Utd is very interested – confirmed.

“Man Utd is looking for a new striker in winter and the 27 y/o can leave VfB Stuttgart for less than €20m in January – as revealed.

“Understand that Man Utd is a serious option for Guirassy once it becomes concrete from United’s side.”

Marco Silva turns to Armando Broja

With Fulham seemingly out of the running for Guirassy, Football Insider state Silva’s side are turning their attention to Chelsea and are seriously considering launching an audacious raid for Armando Broja.

The 22-year-old Albanian is behind Nicolas Jackson in the pecking order at present. What’s more, Christopher Nkunku can play in the No 9 role if required and is edging ever closer to a return to fitness.

Furthermore, Chelsea are also understood to be in the market for another new striker signing in January. Ivan Toney is on their radar, as is Napoli’s Victor Osimhen.

FI describe Broja as a potentially ‘realistic’ transfer target for Fulham, though Chelsea may only give the go-ahead if landing a new frontman first.

West Ham unsuccessfully bid £30m for Broja over the summer, thus giving an indication as to the type of fee Fulham would need to bid.

Further clouding Fulham’s aim is the fact Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino is a huge admirer of Broja.

Transfer insider Dean Jones told TEAMtalk Pochettino is high on Broja’s style of play and does believe he has a future at Stamford Bridge.

As such, Fulham would need to lodge an offer Chelsea deem too good to refuse.

