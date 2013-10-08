Dark days ahead across the Pennines

It’s not very often us Leeds fans get to gloat about the misfortunes of our old rivals from across the Pennines. In fact, it’s not very often we get to gloat about anything. Perhaps then, you’ll forgive me for what you’re about to read, as tinpot and petty as it may seem.

The rivalry between the clubs isn’t the easiest to explain, given that nobody appears to be sure exactly how or where it started. Some say it was after Ferguson stole Cantona from us, others say it goes back to the FA Cup semi-final at Hillsborough in 1965, but what is for certain is that there’s no going back.

Of course, we haven’t been divisional rivals for a while now, but that does little to distinguish the joy we feel while we’re sat watching them get ripped apart by their ‘noisy neighbours’ and struggling against lesser teams left right and centre. I’m in no doubt whatsoever that they enjoyed watching our catastrophic fall into League One, our embarrassing defeat to Histon, along with all the suffering of the Ken Bates era. In truth, I imagine they still enjoy watching us struggle away in the Championship, but times are changing over at Old Trafford, and not in a good way.

When David Moyes was appointed I genuinely thought I’d find myself disliking him with a greater intensity on a weekly basis, but after masterminding defeats to Liverpool, Manchester City and even West Brom I’ve discovered a new found love for the man.

The way in which he’s transformed the team that finished 11 points clear last season into genuine mid-table contenders is just sublime. He inherited a squad that seemed capable of winning no matter how bad their performance, improved it with the addition of Fellaini, and somehow made them worse.

I swear I even saw Howard Webb give a few debatable free-kicks against them.

It’s early days, but the league table must be giving their fans palpitations. Points wise, they’re closer to the relegation zone than the Europa League places, and their main title rivals are all grouped together at the top of the league and look to be getting stronger by the game.

Even Hull City are above them.

I’m aware that our current league position doesn’t give us much room to gloat, but the situation at Old Trafford at the minute is down to more than just a bad start to the season.

When Ferguson left, that feeling of invincibility followed him, and it’s something that Moyes just doesn’t have.

You can just feel that teams no longer fear playing them, that inevitable ‘Fergie time’ goal hasn’t been coming, and with the atmosphere known to be about as flat as a very flat pancake, where are they going to find their inspiration when it truly matters?

Moyes is stuttering, his players look lost and the fans are too busy making up creative ‘Moyes out’ hashtags on Twitter from the comfort of their own matchday armchair to give them a helping hand. All the while, Chelsea, Manchester City and even Tottenham have built squads full of all the qualities that Manchester United suddenly seem to lack.

At Leeds, we’ve been low enough in our recent history to know that we can’t have it all our own way, if we want success we’ve got to be patient and build towards it. Despite the recent results we know that we’re only a few players away from being on to a good thing, we’re climbing our way back from the fall that took us to the brink of extinction.

Our time in the lower leagues might not have brought us much glory, but we know that when we eventually make it back to the top flight we’ll be better for it. Our fans are singing ‘Marching on together’ from the same song sheet again, and singing loud.

Manchester United’s days of having it their own way are long gone too. They’re faced with an uncertain future, with players that don’t look capable of even coming close to replicating the form of the previous season, and the faith in their manager already dwindling. The solid walls that have stood so long are slowly falling down, brick by brick.

On the flip side, Leeds are rebuilding, setting foundations stronger than they have ever been before.

Welcome to the new world, Manchester United fans. I expect we’ll be seeing you shortly.

