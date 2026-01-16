Liverpool facing dark horse in spectacular Sandro Tonali transfer chase as Chiesa has ‘head turned’

Sandro Tonali is being linked with Liverpool and Real Madrid – but Juventus must not be ruled out of any battle to sign him in the summer, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Juve have a real focus on the Premier League at the moment as they have explored the possibility of signing both Federico Chiesa and Jean-Philippe Mateta.

But Newcastle United midfielder Tonali is very much on their radar too and they would move for him at the end of the season, if they sniff a chance that he is looking for a new club, as has also been reported by Fabrizio Romano.

Tonali will not be on the move in this transfer window, and the feeling back in Italy is that the player very much would prefer to move back to his homeland.

Meanwhile, Juventus have continued to try to find a breakthrough with Liverpool for Chiesa.

As of Thursday night there was a fear that the move was not progressing positively, because Liverpool were not open to a loan agreement.

Further discussions will take place but Juve have other options being explored in case their aim of signing Chiesa is blocked.

The player himself had wanted to prove himself at Liverpool but realises his opportunities are few and far between, so the interest from former club Juve has turned his head.

Mateta will be a difficult deal to complete, too. He has been told by Crystal Palace that he will not be moving in this window, as they attempt to keep the club stable amid talk of an exodus of key figures.

