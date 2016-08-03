Darmian discusses Roma link, Man Utd future & best position

Matteo Darmian: Wants to fight for his shirt at Man Utd

Matteo Darmian insists he is relishing competition for places at Manchester United and cooled reports claiming he could quit the club to sign for Roma.

The Italy international right-back made his first appearance under new United boss Jose Mourinho when coming on as a second-half substitute in the 5-2 friendly win over Galatasaray and is raring to go in the new campaign.

Darmian told United’s official website: “I think it’s good to have such competition within the squad because there are a lot of good players for every position in a big team.

The 26-year-old added: “You just have to be ready for when the manager gives you a chance.

“I think he’s a great manager, he’s very hungry and his victories and successes speak volumes for him.

“We want to improve this week to be ready for the first game of the season.”

Darmian, who signed for the Red Devils from Torino last summer in a £13million deal, hopes his versatility will help give Mourinho plenty of options this season.

Discussing his favoured position, Darmian added: “I’m a right-back but I can also play left-back. If the manager needs me on the left, I’ll play on the left but, otherwise, I play on the right.”