Darmian: Man Utd can win Europa League AND finish top four

A bullish Matteo Darmian insists Manchester United can still secure a top-four finish in addition to claiming Europa League glory this season.

Rejuvenated Italian full-back Darmian started once again for the Red Devils as United kept their top-four ambitions alive with a hard-fought 2-0 win over Chelsea on Sunday.

The team’s two-pronged objective is to secure a top-four finish and win the Europa League as the season comes to a frantic conclusion.

United remain four points shy of Champions League qualification through the league, but the manner of victory against Chelsea was a timely shot in the arm.

“We know our characteristic,” Darmian said. “Sometimes, of course, we draw a lot of games at home.

“We deserve to win a lot of games but sometimes it is not possible to win and we draw.

“We lost a lot of points at home but I think we have a chance with six or seven games to go, so still the possibility in our hands.

“This kind of game gives us confidence.

“I think everyone is concentrated for this end of the season because we know we play for two big opportunities.

“One is the Europa League and the second is finish in the top four because I think playing in the Champions League is a very good objective for next season.

“We have to fight and try to win as many games as possible.”

Having struggled for game time this season, Darmian earned praise from Mourinho after impressing on his third successive start.

The Italy international, linked with a summer exit, put the display down to an attitude that he says cannot waver with the Europa League quarter-final second against Anderlecht looming large.

“We know that it will be a difficult game but we play at home, in front of our fans,” Darmian said of Thursday’s second leg.

“We want to pass into the semi-final of the Europa League so we have to be focused, with the same attitude, same attention and same ambition as today.

“I think it can be a good night on Thursday but we have to try to win because it is the most important thing.”