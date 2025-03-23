Liverpool forward ‘unhappy’ with Arne Slot and wants to leave ASAP

Darwin Nunez is desperate to leave Liverpool as soon as the season ends, with a report revealing why the striker is not happy at Anfield, as a pundit tells Arne Slot the perfect solution regarding the Uruguayan.

Nunez has been on the books of Liverpool since the summer of 2022 when he joined from Benfica for a club-record transfer fee of £85million (add-ons included). Much was expected of the dynamic and hard-working striker at Anfield, but his failure to take chances and lack of clinical ability have left him down.

The Uruguay international striker has been able to score just 40 goals in 136 appearances for Liverpool so far in his career.

Nunez has been a peripheral figure at Liverpool under Arne Slot this season, making just eight starts in the Premier League.

According to Football Insider, Nunez is “unhappy” at Liverpool and wants to leave as soon as the current season ends.

The report has claimed that the 25-year-old is the first player in line to leave Liverpool when the 2024-25 campaign ends and ‘could push immediately for an exit’.

Nunez is not happy that he was denied a move to the Saudi Pro League in the January transfer window.

Al-Hilal were keen on a deal for the striker in the middle of the season, and although Liverpool had initially shown their willingness to sell him, the Merseyside club changed their mind and the move fell through.

Liverpool were in the running for the Premier League, the FA Cup, the Carabao Cup and the Champions League at the time, and manager Slot did not want to jeopardise his chances of winning the quadruple by selling Nunez.

Since then, Liverpool have been knocked out of the FA Cup, lost the Carabao Cup final to Newcastle United and were defeated by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Liverpool told to use Nunez in Isak swap deal

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool are willing to offload Nunez at the end of the season and have identified Alexander Isak as a potential replacement.

Newcastle United do not want to sell Isak and plan to hold talks with the Sweden international striker over a new deal.

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has suggested how the Reds could get rid of Nunez as well as sign Isak in a single move.

Collymore told CaughtOffSide: “Nunez has definitely been affected by his Liverpool experience, and I think that he should leave – simply put, he is not up to the standards needed at Liverpool, which can be very unforgiving.

“My record at Liverpool is often looked down upon, and I had 50 goal contributions in 89 appearances! And the problem for Nunez is that he is being compared against the great Liverpool strikers, such as Ian Rush, Fernando Torres, Luis Suarez, Michael Owen… and of course, he is a massive disappointment when lined up against them.

“Isak would be a massive upgrade on Nunez. His all-round play is what Liverpool need in a striker, and in my opinion, I think it could benefit Newcastle to take Nunez. There is certainly a player in there, but he is not someone that can handle player for a club like Liverpool that brings so much scrutiny and pressure. He would be a really good fit at Newcastle, and their supporters would love him.

“Newcastle are a really big club, so it would not feel like a massive step down for Nunez, but the important thing is that the pressure would not be as telling. And I think Eddie Howe, who I think will become England manager in the future, can make Nunez into the player that many thought he would become at Liverpool.

“Whatever happens, I think Nunez will leave Liverpool in the summer, but it would not surprise me if he went to Newcastle with Isak going in the opposite direction as the two clubs could reach an amicable agreement when considering their respective FFP situations.”

