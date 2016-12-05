Dave Edwards welcomes ‘assurance’ of new Wolves contract

The Wales international’s current deal was due to expire at the end of the season, while the club has the option of a further year.

“I am both proud and excited to have agreed a deal to extend my stay at this great club,” Edwards, 30, told the club’s official website.

“When you go into your last year, there’s always that little doubt about injuries and what may happen, so it’s great to have got something sorted out.

“It is great for a player to have that reassurance that the club want you, and that Wolves wanted me as much as I wanted to stay here.”

Edwards, capped 38 times by Wales, featured three times at the Euro 2016 finals and has made a total of 274 appearances for Wolves since arriving at the club nine years ago.

Wolves head coach Paul Lambert added: “It was important for us to get Dave’s future secured.

“First and foremost he can still do it on the pitch. He is a terrific professional with terrific energy levels and he has got a goal in him as well.”