Manchester United and Chelsea target David Alaba is considering a move to the Premier League after rejecting a new Bayern Munich deal.

The Austrian has one year remaining on his existing deal at the Allianz Arena. And the Bundesliga giants are keen on tying him down to a new long-term extension.

However, Alaba rejected the club’s last offer and that has reportedly alerted both United and Chelsea. The player has also been strongly linked with Manchester City.

The 28-year-old came through at Bayern as a left-back but has switched to a central defensive role. That is largely due to the emergence of Canada international Alphonso Davies.

The report on Metro claims that Alaba is still undecided over staying at the club. However, he is certain that Bayern’s latest offer is not good enough – as he wants parity with top earners Robert Lewandowski and Manuel Neuer.

The Austrian’s agent has spoken to the German club about a new deal. But the report adds that Alaba will wait until the side’s Champions League campaign is over before making a final decision.

Alaba ready to make quick move

Sky Sports also claims that the player is considering leaving the club. They add that if he decides to leave, a quick-fire move to England is on the cards.

Both United and Chelsea are in the market for a new centre-back this summer after struggles defensively this season.

And there is no doubt that Alaba has the quality to succeed at the top end of the Premier League, should be become available.

The two Premier League giants are mainly focused on attacking targets at this stage of the summer. But if Alaba decides to move then a cut-price switch to Manchester or London could be on the cards.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have reignited their interest in Chelsea target Alex Sandro, according to reports. Read more…