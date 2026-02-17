Real Madrid and veteran defender will ‘finally part ways’ as Fabrizio Romano reveals ‘decision made’

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Real Madrid have decided that David Alaba will leave at the end of the season, with the reliable journalist also providing the latest on the futures of Antonio Rudiger and Dani Carvajal.

Alaba has been on the books of Madrid since the summer of 2021, when he moved to the Spanish and European giants as a free agent after his contract with Bayern Munich ran out.

During his time at Bayern, Alaba established himself as one of the best defenders in Europe, with the Austria international demonstrating his ability to play as a left-back and as a centre-back.

Alaba won the Bundesliga title and the Champions League twice while he was at Bayern.

The defender has won LaLiga and the Champions League twice each with Real Madrid, but his impact in recent seasons has been minimal due to injury problems.

The 33-year-old is out of contract at Madrid at the end of the season, and Romano has revealed that the Spanish and European giants have decided that they will not hand him a new deal.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I want to talk about David Alaba because the decision now is made.

“David Alaba and Real Madrid will finally part ways at the end of the season.

“It has always been up in the air, this story, I told you several times that this was the expectation, but now Real Madrid have been quite clear on this point.

“The Austrian defender is expected to leave Real Madrid after spending a lot of time in the German league at Bayern and then moving to Real Madrid.

“Defender David Alaba is set for a different experience in the summer transfer window, with options being explored, with several possibilities, but the expectation is for David Alaba to go, is for David Alaba to try something different, after spending a few seasons at Real Madrid.”

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Real Madrid undecided over Antonio Rudiger and Dani Carvajal

Like Alaba, Antonio Rudiger and Dani Carvajal, too, are out of contract at Madrid at the end of the season.

Carvajal has lost his place in the Madrid starting line-up under manager Alvaro Arbeloa, with Trent Alexander-Arnold beginning to shine in his place.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on February 10 that Rudiger is open to a move to the Premier League this summer.

Sources have told us that intermediaries have already held talks with Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace, West Ham United and Chelsea, with clubs in the Saudi Pro League also keen on him.

According to Romano, it has not been decided whether Rudiger and Carvajal will be handed new deals.

Romano added: “Many of you are asking what happens with Dani Carvajal, what happens with Antonio Rudiger.

“Guys, at the moment, with Rudiger and Carvajal, nothing has been communicated or decided.

“These stories will go will take place closer to the end of the season, and we will see what Real Madrid decide, and what the players decide as well.”

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Latest Real Madrid transfer news: Arsenal raid for gem, Dominik Szoboszlai links

Fabrizio Romano has also revealed that Real Madrid are ‘not decided’ on the future of a young gem, who is the subject of interest from Arsenal and AC Milan.

The agent of Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has revealed whether the Hungarian star wants to join Real Madrid this summer.

And finally, a report has claimed that Jurgen Klopp could sell a Real Madrid winger to Manchester United should he take charge of Los Blancos.