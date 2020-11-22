David Beckham’s Inter Miami could be set to make a January move for out-of-favour Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud, according to reports.

Chelsea ended Saturday evening sat second place in the Premier League. That followed a comfortable 2-0 win at Newcastle.

But Giroud has been on the periphery during the Blues’ climb up the table.

Frank Lampard paired Tammy Abraham and new summer signing Timo Werner in attack on Saturday. And Giroud only came on for the final three minutes.

The Newcastle game was just his fourth Premier League appearance of the season. And in all those matches the Frenchman came on as a late substitute.

His only goal for Chelsea was in the 6-0 EFL Cup romp over Barnsley.

After winning his place back last season, it seems Giroud is once again down the pecking order.

The Mirror report that Beckham’s Inter Miami are monitoring the situation. The MLS outfit need quality reinforcements. And a Stamford Bridge swoop would allow them to pair Giroud with former team-mate Gonzalo Higuain.

Giroud’s agent, Michael Manuello, expressed his client’s frustration last week.

“There have been €150million (£132m) worth of players bought,” he said.

“But at the same time you’d be blind not to see that Frank Lampard has decided to put Tammy Abraham ahead of him.

“It is not frankly fair when you look at what Olivier did at the end of the season. But he (Lampard) has the right, it is his choice.

“So effectively if things continue like this, in December we will find ourselves where we were in December 2019.

“Things have happened in the last five months. We cannot just look at the last two months and be forgetful about the three years that came before it.

“But we have to be honest and if this continues, we will have to, first and foremost for him, experience other emotions.”

Giroud still in flying form for France

Despite his lack of game time at Chelsea, Giroud is still a key figure for France.

He started their Nations League clash with Sweden last Tuesday and scored twice. He also fired in a brace in the 7-1 win over Ukraine last month.

Add in another Nations League goal in the 4-2 success against Croatia and he’s netted five goals in his last seven international appearances.

His agent picked up on that contrast. Manuello said: “Effectively, since the start of September, things have changed.

“But what has not changed is his capacity to play matches for France, contrary to what was said by certain others.”

It suggests he remains a key figure for his country with next summer’s European championships approaching.