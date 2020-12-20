Beckham plotting Man Utd raid to bring dependable star to America

Manchester United legend David Beckham is plotting a raid on his former club to bring goalkeeper Sergio Romero to MLS, according to a report.

United are expected to be one of the busier players in the January transfer market.

One or two key additions may arrive, with the latest report suggesting the club are interested in a Liverpool target.

But it is in the form of departures where the most action could arise.

A whole host of names have had their exits speculated. One midfielder could even make the switch to another Premier League side according to reports.

His exit could coincide with the departures of Marcos Rojo and Sergio Romero. The duo have become surplus to requirements at the club with club chief Ed Woodward working to offload the stars in January.

Romero is in the final year of his contract at Old Trafford, though the club do retain an option for a further year.

With Dean Henderson now the understudy to David de Gea, however, that option is unlikely to be taken up.

The Athletic recently revealed an ‘unnamed Spanish club’ had entered negotiations over the possibility of taking him on loan.

Another option could come by the surprise route of a trip to America to link up with Beckham.

The Daily Express (citing The Athletic) note that the Argentine is a target for Beckham’s MLS club, Inter Miami.

Beckham is said to be ‘seeking an agreement’, though the matter of his £100,000-per-week wages could be troublesome.

Despite being frozen out of the first-team, Romero is in full training and would be available to play immediately.

Hint of rest for Man Utd pair

Meanwhile, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted that Manchester United’s centre back pairing Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof could sit out the game with Leeds United this weekend.

The Red Devils will host Leeds at Old Trafford on Sunday in what will be their first league meeting for 16 years.

And while Solskjaer himself has been hyping up the fixture, he could use it as an opportunity to rest his two regular starters.

