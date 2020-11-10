David Beckham is pushing to bring Real Madrid superstar Sergio Ramos to Inter Miami, according to a report in Spain.

The 34-year-old Real skipper has won every possible trophy with club and country and is widely regarded as one of the best centre-backs in the world.

Ramos’ contract runs out at Real next summer and although it’s expected he will extend his stay, there’s been talk of a potential exit if he does not get the length of deal he wants.

Indeed, the defender’s former Bernabeu teammate Cristiano Ronaldo wants Ramos to join him at Juventus.

A report from AS in Spain (as cited by NBC Sports) says that Ramos could be reunited with Beckham in MLS. The Spain star is also exploring the option of playing his football in Florida.

Ramos and Beckham remain good friends from their time in Spain. The former is also close to singers Marc Anthony and Alejandro Sanz who both live in Miami.

The report adds that Ramos believes the switch would be good for him and his young family.

Ramos setting records at Real

Ramos recently reached the 100-goal mark for the Spanish giants and has made 660 appearances for the club.

He also remains a stalwart of the Spanish national team and has won a remarkable 175 caps for his country.

The end of the season could also be the perfect time for Ramos to leave, given Real are in transition.

The Spanish giants have seen finances hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. They are not expected to be able to afford lucrative, long-term contracts in the near future.

Ramos has previously been linked with Manchester United. But Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would prefer to sign a younger option to mould alongside skipper Harry Maguire.

