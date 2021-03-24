Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been told by David Beckham that all Manchester United supporters are willing him to do well – with the former Red Devils hero insisting he’s doing an “incredible” job at Old Trafford.

United are second in the Premier League heading into the latest international break. However, a 14-point deficit to Manchester City means the title is all-but certain to go to Pep Guardiola’s side. Defeat by Leicester in the FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday now means Solskjaer has just one avenue left for silverware this season. And failure to win the Europa League coulod result in Solskjaer’s dismissal, according to one pundit.

Beckham, however, is adamant Solskjaer is doing a great job. Furthermore, he insists his friend is perfectly equipped to handle any negative press.

“You know, I’ve seen some of the criticism,” Inter Miami owner Beckham told ESPN.

“But I suppose when you are a manager at Manchester United and when Manchester United have had the success over the years that they’ve had, there was always going to be a point where people get criticised – whether it’s players, whether it’s owners, whether it’s the manager.

“Ole’s been in the game for long enough to be able to take any kind of criticism. He’s very quiet, he gets on with his job. I think he’s done an incredible job down at United.

Ole defends team selection at Leicester Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer defends his team selection in their 3-1 FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Leicester.

“The results are starting to show that, so hopefully that continues. The fans love Ole, we all love Ole and we all want him to do well.

“So when that criticism comes, he’s one person that can take it.”

United return to action against Brighton on Sunday week before the crucial Europa League quarter-final first leg against Granada.

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

Diaby linked to United

Meanwhile, Moussa Diaby is reportedly attracting interest from Manchester United – though the Leverkusen star is unlikely to come cheap.

Diaby was a target for United last summer, when they were looking for reinforcements out wide. Jadon Sancho was their top target, but when that pathway became impossible, they search for alternatives.

One of the options was Diaby, but Bayer Leverkusen didn’t want to let another key player go after selling Kai Havertz to Chelsea.

They will be glad of their decision, as the 21-year-old has since provided seven assists and three goals from 24 Bundesliga appearances this season. He has also added six goals and three assists across cup competitions.

That form has led him to be named as one of the five best French players in the Bundesliga by France Football – who suggest United remain interested.

READ MORE: New suitor emerges for pivotal Tottenham star also wanted by Man Utd