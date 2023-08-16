David de Gea greenlights next move after Man Utd exit – but suitors prefer obscure Man City option

David de Gea would be eager to join Bayern Munich after being released by Manchester United, though he is not the top priority for the Bundesliga champions.

De Gea is looking for a new club after the end of his lengthy spell with Man Utd. Bayern are in the market for a new goalkeeper, which has led to him being linked with the German giants.

According to Sky Sports Germany expert Florian Plettenberg, De Gea was not originally a major option for Bayern. However, they have started to discuss him as someone they could sign.

After all, other contenders like Kepa Arrizabalaga and Geronimo Rulli have moved elsewhere. Therefore, Bayern are running out of options, so they have opened talks with De Gea’s entourage.

De Gea has now, Plettenberg claims, given the green light for a move to Bayern. Indeed, there would be no issue with him agreeing personal terms in Munich.

That said, De Gea is still not at the top of Bayern’s wish list. Instead, Thomas Tuchel’s side are targeting Stefan Ortega, who is currently Man City’s backup keeper behind Ederson.

If the Ortega deal does not come off – since it is only a year since Man City signed him from Arminia Bielefeld in his native Germany – then Bayern are then expected to try and finalise a deal for De Gea. They would be giving him his first taste of Bundesliga action and could provide him with a platform in the Champions League again too.

De Gea involved in goalkeeping merry-go-round

De Gea has been replaced at Man Utd by Andre Onana, who reunited with his former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag by joining from Inter.

Bayern’s main goalkeeper would usually be Manuel Neuer, but he is currently out due to a fractured leg. In something of a merry-go-round, they initially turned to reported ex-Man Utd target Yann Sommer to fill the void after his injury, but he has now gone to Inter to replace Onana.

Therefore, with no return date yet pencilled in for Neuer, Bayern are on the search for someone to rely on in goal. After 545 appearances for Man Utd, De Gea would be one of the highest-pedigree players they could turn to.

At the age of 32, he has plenty of experience behind him but may have a point to prove at the top level after being dumped by Man Utd.

They were originally interested in extending his contract, but it would have had to have been on a lower salary to facilitate the arrival of a new first choice. Ultimately, they never came to an agreement and De Gea became a free agent.

The Spaniard will not want to spend too much time away from the pitch, though, so will be waiting for the right opportunity to get back into the game.

