David De Gea makes big future call; Tom Heaton not Man Utd’s first choice

David De Gea has no intentions of giving up his role as Manchester United’s No.1 keeper and quitting Old Trafford this summer, claims a report.

De Gea, 30, started the season as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s preferred goalkeeper and he was named between the sticks for the Europa League final defeat to Villarreal.

However, he fell out of favour in the Premier League towards the end of the campaign. England’s Dean Henderson was instead afforded the role.

Reports have claimed De Gea’s time at Old Trafford maybe coming to an end.

However, the Manchester Evening News, claimed selling De Gea in a permanent deal this summer was an ‘unforeseeable’ transfer option for United’s football director John Murtough.

The outlet did though claim that United could achieve a loan exit with a compromise on wages.

That now seems to be off the table for the Spain goalkeeper, who has yet to appear at Euro 2020.

Instead De Gea is intent on returning to pre-season training “determined to fight for his place”, according to ESPN.

The former Atletico Madrid keeper will be afforded a late return to pre-season due to his time at Euro 2020. Unai Simon has been Spain’s keeper in the tournament, with De Gea their back-up man.

Henderson meanwhile will have a full pre-season after recovering from the hip injury which forced him out of Euro 2020.

That may well give the younger Henderson a foot up ahead of the first game against Leeds on August 14.

De Gea though has apparently made his mind up and will fight for his future, with two years and 12-month option still to run on his contract.

Whether or not De Gea’s decision has been influenced be the lack of interest in him remains unclear.

ESPN state “United have yet to receive any concrete interest” in the experienced goalkeeper, who is on massive £375,000-a-week contract.

Amos snubbed United

Solskjaer will have four senior goalkeepers in his United squad in the 2021/22 season.

As well as Henderson and De Gea, Lee Grant has extended his contract for another 12 months, while Tom Heaton has rejoined the club.

Heaton, 35, arrived on a free transfer from Aston Villa last week. His contract will run until 2023, with the option for a further year.

He told the club website: “For me to have the opportunity to come back after spending 13 great years here as a kid, it’s an incredible feeling and I’m really, really excited to get started.

“I’m just seeing it as a fantastic opportunity as I still feel I’ve got an awful lot to give. I’ve got the bit between my teeth.

“I’m looking forward to hitting the ground running. I feel in great shape and I’m looking forward to coming in to compete with the other goalkeepers.”

United though apparently offered former academy graduate Ben Amos the chance to become United’s No.3 goalkeeper.

Amos, 31, was offered the opportunity to return to Old Trafford. Instead he chose regular first-team football with League One Wigan, signing a two-year deal, as per ESPN.