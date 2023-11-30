David de Gea to Chelsea: Journo reveals chances of former Man Utd man sealing shock Blues move

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has been linked with a shock move to Chelsea, but transfer journalist Dean Jones thinks it is ‘unlikely.’

The Spaniard became a free agent in the summer after a 12-year stint with Man Utd, in which he made 545 appearances and won eight trophies.

Although De Gea’s form had declined in recent years, it is somewhat surprising that a player of his pedigree is still without a club. After all, he did win the Premier League Golden Glove award last season.

Many teams have registered an interest in De Gea over the last few months but a deal has never come to fruition.

A move to Saudi Arabia has always seemed most likely, but reports suggest that the experienced keeper is not keen on a switch to the Gulf state due to family reasons.

Pundits have recently called for Man Utd to re-sign De Gea, with his replacement Andre Onana struggling for form at the moment.

As mentioned, though, Chelsea are the only Premier League club being linked with De Gea at the moment, with Mauricio Pochettino keen to bring in competition for Robert Sanchez.

Journo plays down De Gea’s links with Chelsea

According to reputed transfer journalist Dean Jones, Chelsea signing De Gea could be a big risk due to his high wage demands and the fact he would be competing with Sanchez for a starting spot.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “It’s very easy to say, ‘Why has nobody signed de Gea?’ Then you remember that he was one of Man Utd’s highest earners, and as a free agent, how much will it cost to have somebody like that on your books?

“He hasn’t played football for a long time now. At United, he was considered, at times, to be error-prone anyway.

“So, if he hasn’t played for a long time, and he’s coming into the heat of the Premier League again, how long will it take to see the best version of de Gea? Is it going to be something that you can rely on?

“I don’t think de Gea will go into any club, to be honest, looking to be a number two. I don’t think that’s going to interest him.

“So, the competition for places at Chelsea probably wouldn’t be something he would want.

“But he must start playing football again soon; otherwise, we’re talking about a player heading to premature retirement.

“So, it’ll be interesting to see what crops up, but I don’t think it’ll be at Chelsea.”

