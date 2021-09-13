Juventus on transfer trail of Man Utd man back in form and favour

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is on the radar of Juventus, who are reportedly plotting a summer move for the experienced star.

De Gea has started the season as United’s undisputed No.1 after losing his place last term.

A run of poor form saw England keeper Dean Henderson take over from De Gea towards the end of last season. And it looked as though Henderson’s time was coming and that he would start as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s No.1 this term.

Henderson though contracted Covid-19 and missed Euro 2020 and has struggled with the after-effects.

That has meant that 30-year-old De Gea has been the man in favour and he has delivered some good performances.

United have only kept just one clean sheet in their four games so far, but De Gea has not been at fault for any of three goals conceded. And he has shown more of a willingness to come off his line and sweep up behind his defenders.

De Gea is under contract until 2023, but he was linked with a move away earlier in the summer.

And according to Todofichajes, Juventus are planning to move for the Spaniard next summer. They are understood to be looking at an alternative for ex-Arsenal stopper Wojciech Szczesny.

De Gea value at €18m

PSG keeper Keylor Navas is also an option for Juve, but De Gea is firmly back in their thoughts.

The outlet claim De Gea’s market value is €18m, but Juve would hope to get a deal done for €15m.

Only last week Todofichajes, via Caught Offside reveal PSG had their sights on De Gea. But with Gianluigi Donnarumma only recently arriving in France, it’s highly unlikely De Gea would go across The Channel to sit on the bench.

He would though be guaranteed first-team football in Turin, with the Old Lady’s faith in Szczesny on the wane. However, the former Atletico Madrid man has his feet firmly under the Old Trafford table at this point in time.

