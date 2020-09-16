West Ham owner David Gold has hailed Declan Rice following his 100th Premier League appearance for the Hammers.

Rice joined club at youth level in 2014. He signed his first professional contract in December 2015 and made his first-team debut against Burnley on the final day of the 2016-17 season. Saturday’s opening day defeat to Newcastle marked his 100th Premier League appearance.

Following the landmark, Gold congratulated Rice on the achievement, tweeting:

I would like to congratulate Declan on his 100th Premier League appearance for West Ham United – a magnificent achievement. I am very proud of him and he epitomises everything that this great football club stands for. pic.twitter.com/Dm0zvFT6il — David Gold (@davidgold) September 15, 2020

The 21-year-old has become one of West Ham’s most prized assets. He is believed to be valued at around £80m by the Hammers.

Rice remains on Chelsea radar

West Ham have previously fought off competition from Tottenham, Manchester United and Chelsea. However, the latter are refusing to give up on a deal.

Rice came through the Blues’ academy, but was released in 2014. The Stamford Bridge club are keen to bring him back.

Frank Lampard would reportedly like to add Rice to his squad to cap off a bumper transfer window.

The Blues have already spent over £200m this summer. They are expected to add Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to that, sooner rather than later.

Mendy is believed to be costing Chelsea around £20m. Lampard will be hoping he will finally put an end to the Blues’ problems between the sticks.