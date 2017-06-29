David Gold makes startling West Ham striker admission

West Ham co-chairman David Gold has again revealed the club are “desperate” to sign two strikers this summer.

After failing to land big hitters Alexandre Lacazette and Carlos Bacca 12 months ago, Gold has gone public with Slaven Bilic’s need to add some quality in attack once again.

Andre Ayew, Simone Zaza and Jonathan Calleri all eventually arrived last summer, but none of the three proved a hit and they scored just seven goals between them, with Ayew grabbing six of those.

Now, considering the club were almost held to ransom over transfer fees last season after going public with their interest, it seems bizarre Gold has admitted their desperation once again.

Arsenal forward Olivier Giroud is believed to be Bilic’s top strike target this summer as Gold admitted the club will have to splash the cash.

“It’s clear to most fans that we are desperate for centre-forwards,” Gold told talkSPORT. “Andy Carroll is injury-prone as we know, we have had an injury problem with [Diafra] Sakho and we have just got to bring in centre-forwards. We have got to find the money.

“Without strikers, you struggle in the Premier League. You struggle in any division because strikers are your key players.

“You have to spend your money wisely but it must be on strikers, particularly strikers that have had experience with Premier League football — the very best we can afford.

“We have tried the route of going overseas to bring in players — that hasn’t worked. We had a very difficult season because players we brought in from Europe didn’t make the grade and we paid the price. We struggled.

“We were actually flirting for some time with relegation because we couldn’t score goals. That is why we have got to bring in players with Premier League experience and that is what we are working on now. David Sullivan is working day and night in an effort to solve this problem.”