Moyes to adapt to busy campaign with simple trick; gives Brentford verdict

West Ham boss David Moyes says he is ‘happy to rotate’ the first-team squad as they adapt to life in Europe.

The Hammers continued their Europa League campaign on Thursday night with a 2-0 victory over Rapid Wien. Declan Rice and Said Benrahma scored at the London Stadium to put them top of Group H on six points.

There will be little rest for Moyes’ side though as they host Brentford on Sunday at 14:00.

The Bees, despite having little Premier League experience, look fairly comfortable competing at the top level. They have gained nine points from six games and are sat in ninth place.

At the pre-match press conference, Moyes was asked changing things up from the midweek victory.

“It is really important, we are in a situation where we have great trust in our squad,” he said. “It is new to us and we have more games and it will be taxing, but as long as we keep them fit I am happy to keep rotating and giving them all opportunities to play.”

Benrahma provides one link between West Ham and Brentford ahead of their league game. The Algeria international joined the Hammers from Brentford in January for a £30million fee.

He got off to a slow start in east London but has since improved, notching four goals already this term.

On the 26-year-old, Moyes added: “He has improved for us. He has taken a bit of time but coming into the Premier League is not an easy step. It has taken Said a bit of time to understand his role and how to play at this level but he has been really positive for us.”

Moyes’ attention was then turned to their opponents. Asked about Brentford’s good start, he continued: “I have been impressed but not surprised. They have put together a really strong squad and are well-coached and a well-run football club.

“I do not think anybody should be surprised by it but we have to try and get a victory on Sunday.”

Rumoured Arsenal target Ivan Toney is the Bees’ danger man. He managed 33 goals in the Championship last term and is on two so far this campaign.

“Ivan Toney has done really well since he has come into the Premier League,” Moyes said. “But we should not be surprised because he did really well in the Championship before, scoring those goals.”

