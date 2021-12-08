David Moyes has revealed that “top agents” are offering players to West Ham after he outlined their plans to strengthen in defence and up front in the January transfer window.

It won’t be long before West Ham are able to strengthen a squad that is competing domestically and in Europe this season. They have already booked their place in the round of 16 of the Europa League, but they have one group game left. They host Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday night.

With little at stake, it will be an opportunity for Moyes to experiment. In the bigger picture, though, he knows he needs squad depth to ensure they maintain the standards that got them into Europe last season and have seen them make the most of it so far this term.

One area West Ham will be looking to reinforce if possible is at centre-back. Angelo Ogbonna has been missing with an ACL injury and has been joined on the treatment tables by Kurt Zouma.

Summer signing Zouma will miss around three months, it is believed, due to a hamstring issue.

Speaking in view of the Dinamo game (in quotes transcribed by Football.London) Moyes revealed how impressed he has been with the Frenchman to date.

“He has been very good,” Moyes affirmed. “Everyone is impressed and he has come with experience from Champions League winner. Of course it will be a big miss but we have others who helped get us in Europe last year.”

The attention then turned to how West Ham will fill the void. Their only other senior centre-backs are Issa Diop and Craig Dawson.

Moyes offered his support to Diop, who hasn’t been as prominent over the past couple of seasons as he was when he first moved to English football.

“Issa is a really big part of the squad and always has been,” Moyes insisted. “I have never considered him as anything other than a first-team player and I see him having a big chance to show what he can do.”

David Moyes addresses West Ham transfer plans

That said, it would be beneficial for West Ham to make a defensive signing as soon as possible. Moyes confirmed they are hoping to, but may mirror the approach they have taken with their pursuit of a new striker.

The club have been patient in finding a replacement for Sebastien Haller, whom they sold one year ago. They are waiting for the right centre-forward to arrive.

Moyes confirmed it is still a priority, but now they are looking at both ends of the pitch.

“We have picked up a few injuries to defenders so that makes us look a bit differently,” he said. “We will look to add a forward as we did in the summer but maybe we have to start looking for a defender. Nothing is decided yet.

“We might not get one, but if we can will I like it earlier, yes I would. I need to balance what is best for us. We will see what the recovery time for players and whether we need someone immediately or whether we will wait.”

Asked if West Ham are now a more attractive destination due to their European status, Moyes replied: “I have plenty of top agents putting players to me so that is a sign that people are beginning to think we are attractive.

“West Ham is a huge club in London. We have really good internationals in the team – a great England player and top Czech players too”

Team news for Dinamo clash

With top spot in the group already secure, West Ham are under no pressure to get a result against Dinamo.

The visitors, on the other hand, do still have something to play for. But Moyes will have the luxury of being able to rotate his squad.

He confirmed there will be a blend of younger players and his more senior stars. For example, he confirmed summer signing Nikola Vlasic will play.

In terms of the more youthful elements of the side, he said: “Not a lot of youngsters but we will play some young players and I am looking forward to giving some of them their debuts.

“I am excited for them but also nervous for them as you are so keen for them to do well with their families to watch. We will have some young players in the team but some senior players as well.

“They deserve their opportunity because they are doing so well. Some will get a chance to step up and show what they can do.

“It is really good when you give young players an opportunity. It is their chance to grab something and hopefully make the most of it.”

