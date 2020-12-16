Moyes categorically rules out sale of defender linked with Man Utd, Spurs

David Moyes has denied that West Ham could sell defender Issa Diop in the January transfer window.

Diop has done reasonably well for West Ham since arriving from Toulouse in 2018, even attracting interest from some of the Premier League’s bigger clubs.

For example, Tottenham were heavily linked with the 23-year-old earlier this year. Other suitors touted in reports have included Arsenal and Manchester United.

Diop has not started a single game since testing positive for Covid-19 at the same time as his manager Moyes in September. He has made just one appearance off the bench since recovering.

During his absence, Fabian Balbuena has taken his place in the West Ham defence, and has put together a run of form that has frozen Diop out of the side.

Therefore, there have been some rumours that West Ham could put Diop on the market in January. If they could attract interest from the likes of Spurs, Arsenal and United again, they could raise some vital funds.

However, Moyes has ruled that possibility out.

“I’ve got no intention in letting any players go,” said Moyes. “Issa’s one of the players we really like.

“He started in the team, he picked up the virus at the same time as I did. Fabian Balbuena has come in and played very well, you know that’s what happens in football.

“But we’ve got no intention whatsoever letting Issa go. None.”

West Ham reignite centre-back chase

Indeed, rather than getting rid of a centre-back, West Ham are more likely to bring one in during January.

Moyes was eager to strengthen his defence in the summer, but had to settle for a loan deal for Watford’s Craig Dawson during the extended domestic window.

Now, though, he could return to a former target to bolster his ranks in January – and it’s someone with Champions League experience.

