Moyes explains how Antonio has developed as a striker after four goal haul

David Moyes says that Michail Antonio is improving in a central role after his four-goal haul in West Ham’s win over Watford.

Antonio scored all four goals as West Ham thrashed Norwich without reply to send the Canaries back to the Championship.

The 30-year-old has taken on a role of responsibility down the middle for West Ham in recent weeks, and doubled his goal tally for the season with his quartet of strikes against Norwich.

Hammers boss Moyes believes that Antonio is getting more comfortable in the role with every game.

“He’s been excellent because we have been without Seb Haller so we have been really limited in our options,” Moyes said.

“I think Michail is developing with it, he’s getting better at it, his link-up play. He should have had one or two in midweek as well so today has been good for him. Not many people score four goals in a Premier League match.

“I think if you asked him he is probably enjoying it because he is getting goals which is always good.

“For what he has got, his power and pace, I think he is a big help to us and while we have not had Seb he has done a great job.”