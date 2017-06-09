David Moyes handed fine over ‘slap’ comment

Former Sunderland manager David Moyes has been fined £30,000 for his “slap” comment towards a female journalist in March.

Moyes was charged by the FA following a conversation which took place between the Scot and BBC Newcastle and Radio Five Live reporter Vicki Sparks at the end of a post-match interview.

Moyes was unhappy with one of Sparks’ questions and said to her: ”You were just getting a wee bit naughty at the end there, so just watch yourself. You still might get a slap even though you’re a woman. Careful the next time you come in.”

The Football Association on Friday said he was guilty of “improper and/or threatening remarks” following the match against Burnley.