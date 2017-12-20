David Moyes hits out at toothless West Ham display

West Ham boss David Moyes criticised the inconsistency of his side as they surrendered their Carabao Cup trophy hopes in meek fashion against Arsenal.

The Hammers have enjoyed a recent resurgence under Moyes, including a 0-0 home draw against Arsenal in the league last week, but were toothless on Tuesday night as a scrappy Danny Welbeck goal fired the Gunners into the semi-finals.

They had just one shot off target as Moyes himself made six changes, with the former Manchester United boss left frustrated with the overall display.

“I think we are making steady progress but I was disappointed with the quality of our play,” he said.

“Overall, we were never out of the game in a cup match against Arsenal. We have conceded one goal in two games against them now and I think if you said that the day I arrived here I would have taken that.

“We put out a strong team, what was available to us but we have got big games coming up as well and arguably, I am in a more difficult position than Arsene Wenger.”

Moyes was unable to select Manuel Lanzini after he was hit with a two-match ban following a retrospective charge for diving to win a penalty at Stoke.

“I am disappointed because I don’t see any consistency,” added Moyes.

“I’m not sure even in this room, everybody would be unanimous and that was what it said it had to be.”