David Moyes in bizarre claim about Pep Guardiola’s Man City

West Ham boss David Moyes claims Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City cannot be considered a great team until they have lifted the Premier League trophy.

Free-scoring City have been in scintillating form this season, racking up 13 wins and a draw from 14 games to build an eight-point advantage at the top of the table.

Moyes’ struggling Hammers have the unenviable task of playing at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday and, while the Scot has been impressed with the current City squad, he believes they must clinch silverware to justify recent hype and confirm their reputation as an outstanding side.

“I wouldn’t say they’ve got a long way to go but what I would say is they’ve not done anything yet as far as they’ve not won the Premiership yet,” ex-Manchester United manager Moyes said.

“And I think there’s been some great teams in the Premier League who have won it over the years.

“Maybe at the end people will say they are a great team but until that’s done then you can’t really say so.”

West Ham’s fortunes have so far failed to improve since former Sunderland boss Moyes replaced the sacked Slaven Bilic early last month.

They have picked up only a point in three matches under the 54-year-old ahead of tricky run of fixtures which sees them face successive home games against London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal following the trip to City.

Moyes, who remains optimistic about moving his 18th-placed side away from relegation danger, feels unbeaten City do have some weaknesses which could potentially be exploited.

“I don’t think they’re completely unflappable with what they’ve got,” he said.

“I think there are ways to play against them, I think they’ve got weaknesses.

“They play very high up the pitch, which can leave space in behind them.

“But I think the coach (Guardiola) admits to his frailties and knows what the weaknesses are but tries to make it so difficult for the opposition to get to their weaknesses.”