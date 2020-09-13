Moyes irked by officials in West Ham loss; Bruce excited by Newcastle

West Ham boss David Moyes says his side felt “aggrieved” by some of the decisions in his side’s 2-0 defeat to Newcastle on Saturday.

The Hammers opened their campaign on a disappointing note, with Newcastle’s debutants stealing the show.

West Ham enjoyed more possession, but both sides having the same number of shots reflected how little there was between the sides.

Still, Moyes insists there is room for improvement for his team.

The Scot said: “I didn’t enjoy the performance and didn’t enjoy the game. We didn’t show enough quality, I thought it was a disappointing game and I didn’t think it was particularly officiated well, but that is not the reason we lost.

“We hoped we would start off in the same form we were at the end of last season but we didn’t. I would have liked us to do much better.”

Asked to elaborate on the officials, Moyes said: “Some of the decisions we felt a wee bit aggrieved by but, it’ll be the case we we’re all talking about it, so I’ll try not to talk about them.”

BRUCE EXCITED BY FIRST NEWCASTLE WIN

Newcastle’s new signings Callum Wilson and Jeff Hendrick got the goals at the London Stadium. Indeed, former Burnley man Hendrick also notched an assist.

Head coach Steve Bruce said: “When you come away from home in the Premier League and win 2-0 with your two new signings scoring it certainly helps the cause.

“There wasn’t much in it, to be honest, but we have got a striker who’s got a typical striker’s goal.

“It was good to see to see the two of them get off the mark and, all round, against a really big, tough West Ham team I thought we were worthy winner.”

Newcastle face Blackburn in the EFL Cup on Tuesday, with West Ham facing Charlton in their tie.