David Moyes makes Toni Kroos signing revelation

Former Man Utd boss David Moyes says he had agreed to sign Toni Kroos in the summer before he was sacked at Old Trafford.

Moyes, 55, succeeded Sir Alex Ferguson in the summer of 2013-14 and lasted just 10 months after being sacked in April 2014 with Ryan Giggs put in interim charge.

The former Everton boss though says he was in line to sign Germany international Kroos, who was recently linked with United again, that summer before the midfielder eventually signed for Real Madrid.

Moyes claims he met the player’s wife and Kroos had “agreed” to make the move, but when Moyes was given the boot the deal fell through and Kroos signed a six-year deal at the Bernabeu for a fee of around £20million.

“Toni Kroos had agreed to come Manchester United with me,” Moyes said on talkSPORT.

“I met him and his wife and we agreed it all when he was at Bayern Munich. But it was only going to get done at the end of the season before he joined Real Madrid.”

Moyes, who went on to manage Real Sociedad, Sunderland and West Ham, but did not lasted longer that 12 months in any of those roles, believes he should have been given more time at Old Trafford.

“Do I feel I should have been given more time? Of course I do,” added Moyes. “To go to a club like Manchester United and follow someone like Sir Alex after the time he had been there, to stay for ten months…

“It couldn’t be a revolution at Manchester United, it had to be evolution. It had to take time.

“I wasn’t going to come in and change all the things Alex had done, but there were lots of things that had to be changed at the club.

“You look at the way Chelsea and Man City had been doing things and changing things along the way – Manchester United had been winning because they had a special manager and a special group of players.

“But when that all changed, it was going to take time to find its way.

“I still think they’re having difficult times at the moment.”