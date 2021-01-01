Moyes pinpoints ‘mentality’ shift at West Ham after late Everton winner

West Ham boss David Moyes said that his players showed their shift in mentality after rallying through a tough clash with Everton and claiming three points.

Midfielder Tomas Soucek poked home a late winner from close range to earn the Hammers their first Premier League win in five games.

Indeed, the win denied their Goodison Park hosts the chance to move second in the table with a win of their own.

The three points took West Ham‘s points total over the festive period to five, following draws with Brighton and Southampton.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Moyes praised his players’ fitness amid the busy schedule.

Asked what most impressed him from the match, he said: “The players, they’ve played three games in six days.

“They’re amazing – I don’t think you’d have said there was any difference in how the fitness looked or how they were.

“So great credit to the players for the way they’ve gone about it. Look, that’s a big change in the mentality at West Ham and they’ve shown it in the games.”

Soucek‘s goal was his eighth in 30 games for West Ham since joining from Slavia Prague in January.

Asked about the Czech’s importance, Moyes insisted that he could have played better.

Moyes seeks further improvement

“He’s been very important. I think he’s played better than he has done tonight but if he keeps coming up with the goals then I’ll be more than happy,” the Scot said.

“But we had some really good performances and we had to. Everton have got a chance to go second in the league tonight so for us to make sure that we get something from this game was important.

“And again, that was our third game in six days. We asked the players to do it and they did a brillint job. We have been playing games while missing important players so we have been juggling around trying to find the right balance.

“Tonight we had a good balance and it gave us a good chance of winning.”

West Ham’s next game sees them take on Stockport County in the third round of the FA Cup.