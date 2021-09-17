Moyes opens up on failed West Ham move for England international

David Moyes has revealed what stopped West Ham from landing Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard in the summer transfer window.

The England international spent the second half of last season on loan with the Hammers. He became an instant hit, notching nine goals in just 16 appearances.

Lingard’s form helped West Ham to qualify for this season’s Europa League and resulted in rumours of a permanent move.

Moyes was hoping to land the 28-year-old on a long-term deal but his side couldn’t match the £30million asking price.

Following West Ham’s Europa League opener, in which they beat Dinamo Zagreb 2-0, Moyes was asked about the summer transfer saga.

He said (via Metro): “Ole made it clear to me quite early in the transfer window that he wanted to keep him. I knew pretty early in the transfer window that he was staying at Manchester United.

“I was listening to all the stuff but I had a private conversation with Ole, who made it clear he was staying.”

The Scot then dismissed claims that Lingard had rejected a move to east London.

West Ham did go on to sign an attacking midfielder in August. Former Everton player Nikola Vlasic arrived for £25.7m from CSKA Moscow.

He started in the victory over Dinamo and managed 69 minutes before being subbed off.

On Vlasic, Moyes added: “I see him playing as 7, 10 or 11. We can use him in all positions. What I saw I really like the look of, he needs time to settle with us, the speed and how we play but he is a brilliant boy with a fantastic attitude.

“I want goals, assists in whatever position he plays and I know he can bring that. Coming home to Croatia was a good place for him to start and hopefully, we have a really top player in the future.”

Moyes hails West Ham goalscorer Rice

The manager also heaped praise on 22-year-old skipper Declan Rice. The England enforcer scored on Thursday night, beating the keeper with a left-footed drive after a surging run.

“What he has tried to do is take himself to the next level,” Moyes said. “He is a terrific player who is getting better.

“He was the captain of West Ham in Europe away from home and he scored a goal. You must not forget he is 22-years-old, a young boy with a big future.”

West Ham’s next game is against one of Moyes’ former clubs, Man Utd. They play in the Premier League on Sunday at 14:00.

