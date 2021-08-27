David Moyes is “really excited” about the European season ahead after West Ham learned their opponents for the Europa League group stage.

After a remarkable turnaround in fortunes compared to the previous year, West Ham qualified for the Europa League last season by finishing sixth in the Premier League. It was the deserved reward for a positive campaign and now more excitement awaits.

West Ham were placed in Group H on Friday, along with Dinamo Zagreb, Genk and Rapid Vienna. If they can balance their domestic duties well, it seems a reasonable group.

Dinamo knocked Tottenham out of last season’s competition, though, so there will be challenges along the way. Regardless, Moyes is looking forward.

“I’m really excited. We watched the draw this morning and watched the pots come out,” he said.

“The biggest draw was to see West Ham in one of the pots, back in Europe and hopefully we’ll get the supporters to London Stadium for the games.

“The players earned it with their performances throughout the season, which rightly merited a place in European competition.”

To compete on all fronts, it will be important for West Ham to improve their squad depth before the August 31st transfer deadline.

They are close to completing the signing of defender Kurt Zouma from Chelsea. However, they are still yet to find another striker to support Michail Antonio.

Aiming to lure back Jesse Lingard on a permanent basis from Manchester United has also been one area of focus, with no reward yet, this summer.

Moyes addresses West Ham transfer hopes

But Moyes is hopeful that he can add some difference makers before the deadline.

“We are looking to try to add to the squad with players who can make a difference,” Moyes said.

“I believe we will, but ultimately I cannot promise it because sometimes these things just do not happen. It is not all that easy getting the players over the line and in this window that is what I have found.

“Let’s hope we can; if we can’t and the team keeps playing the way it is I will be happy because the team is doing excellent. But if we can give the team a little more competition then I think that will help.”

West Ham host Crystal Palace on Saturday in their latest Premier League game. They will be aiming to keep up their 100 per cent record so far against a team who are yet to score this season.

Moyes is expected to name an unchanged lineup with respect to the ones that beat Newcastle and Leicester recently.

