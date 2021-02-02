Moyes reveals new West Ham transfer approach after snubbing striker

West Ham manager David Moyes has spoken out in defence of the club after they chose not to sign a striker in the January transfer window.

The Hammers sold Sebastien Haller to Ajax last month as they opted to recoup approximately £20million of the £45million that they signed him for in 2019.

Haller had ultimately proved to be a flop in East London, scoring just 14 goals in 53 appearances despite his large price tag.

However, the striker had not been replaced by the time the window closed at 11pm on Monday.

Diego Costa, who terminated his contract with Atletico Madrid in December, was linked with the club. They were reportedly offered the chance to sign the 32-year-old at various points throughout last month but decided against the move.

Moyes said that the funds were available to him to plug the gap, but the club are taking a new approach in the market after Haller joined a long line of poor signings.

“We didn’t get one but we were looking and we wanted to try and pick correctly,” he said.

“We had money to spend, we sold Seb earlier in the window so we had that, but we are trying to do things different at West Ham. We’re not going to follow the same path we have been following before.

“I chose to keep my money and hopefully we can start another rebuild come the summertime.”

This leaves them with Michail Antonio as the only out-and-out striker amongst their forward options for the remainder of the season.

Antonio has five goals in 13 Premier League appearances in 2020/21, but is notoriously injury-prone. The Hammers could be left light in their frontline if he picks up another knock.

Hammers defender loaned to Brentford

There was an outgoing at the London Stadium on deadline day, with defender Winston Reid joining Brentford on loan until the end of the season.

The 32-year-old has now completed his journey back to full fitness after a nightmare few years. The New Zealand international has not kicked a ball for the Hammers since May 2018.

A serious knee injury saw him sidelined and then he struggled to regain his first-team place. He was loaned to MLS side Sporting Kansas City last February to help his rehabilitation.

He made 12 appearances and had hoped to resume his West Ham career. However, the Kiwi has once again been surplus to requirements.

