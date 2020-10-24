Moyes ‘thrilled’ as he praises West Ham ‘character’ after Man City draw

David Moyes hailed the attitude of his West Ham team to claim a “fantastic point” against Manchester City.



Moyes’ men disrupted one of the favourites for the Premier League title by claiming a 1-1 draw in their meeting at Saturday lunchtime.

West Ham are now on a four-game unbeaten run in the league, and are above City in the table on goal difference (albeit having played a game more).

While they could not hold on to the lead they gained in the first half through Michail Antonio, Moyes was pleased with the result they got.

“I take a fantastic point against a really good team,” he told BT Sport. “The character the players showed, their attitude to stick at it.

“Manchester City have come here two of three times recently, winning by four or five so today’s performance was much improved.

“I have to say, the way they have played and trained they have been very good. I’m really pleased.

“It was getting tough the way Man City came on at us. I’m really pleased we took a point from the game.

“We’re trying to build a young, energetic team. Tomas [Soucek] and Declan [Rice] have been excellent. We have been really pleased with them.

“I hope it continues but I’m not getting carried away. There have been good signs.

“Coming in to the game was the best I’ve felt coming in to facing Man City in a long time. We felt positive we could go and give them a game. It was hard but we were close.”

Moyes highlights importance of Antonio

West Ham’s goalscorer did not last the full match, as he had to go off in the second half due to an injury.

However, Moyes is optimistic that it won’t be too serious – and thinks Antonio has established himself as a proper centre-forward.

“He just felt it,” Moyes explained. “I don’t think he’s too bad, maybe a bit of cramping. He’s a key figure for us and I hope it’s not bad.

“He has become really important to the team here. Most football clubs need a really good number nine and we have one at the moment.”

Subscribe to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

Antonio’s goal was the highlight of the match, as he opened the scoring with an overhead kick.

Speaking to Match of the Day, Moyes said it was the kind of goal everyone dreams of scoring.

“It’s the sort of thing as a kid you always wanted to do, to score an overhead kick,” he added. “It was a terrific goal.

“He has been great for us, he can run, we can play into him.

“I’m hoping it’s not too bad [his injury] but it’s something we need to be mindful of and maybe we have to give him some rest time as well.”

Moyes continued in the same interview by assessing West Ham’s start to the season, which has seen them claim eight points from six games despite losing their first two.

“I’m thrilled with the points total because I don’t think many people would have given us much,” he said.

“We showed real character to stick at it and we’re going in the right direction. We want to get better and I hope we will.”

READ MORE: Guardiola tries to explain ‘many reasons’ for Man City struggles