Moyes explains how West Ham have got their confidence back

David Moyes says the “spirit” in the West Ham dressing room is improving and that his players are enjoying their football again.

West Ham rose into the top half for the time being by beating Sheffield United 1-0. Sebastien Haller got a rare goal to be the difference maker.

It means West Ham’s first result after the international break was exactly the same as their last one before it, against Fulham.

Their opponents are enduring a more difficult time this season, but Moyes knew his side had to take advantage.

“I am thrilled to pick up three points,” Moyes told Sky Sports. “They have a lot of good players, a good manager – I know what it is like, when you get into a losing run.

“Our boys at the moment are playing with a lot of confidence and thankfully we got another win today.

“I hope we can play even better. Eighth is great at the moment, I hope we can look towards the top and not the bottom as we have done too often.”

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

Moyes discusses changes behind the scenes

West Ham only finished five points above the relegation zone last season, but things are looking up again this year.

Moyes maintains it is important to stay grounded, but thinks changes his staff have implemented are paying off.

He said: “We are not going to get too carried away, but in the dressing room there is a great spirit. We have changed a lot of things behind the scenes and the players are buying into it.

“We have to make sure the players enjoy their work and work that will help us in the games.”