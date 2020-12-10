Moyes names what has impressed him most about ‘terrific’ Leeds, Bielsa

West Ham boss David Moyes says that Leeds have proved him right by adding a “terrific” new dimension to the Premier League.

The Whites returned to the English top flight this season after a painstaking 16-year absence.

But while they have the third-worst defensive record after conceding 20 goals so far, they have made their mark.

Indeed, Marcelo Bielsa’s men took Liverpool all the way in a 4-3 defeat on the opening weekend. They also held Manchester City to a draw and caused Chelsea problems last time out.

Up next, though, is a clash with the Hammers at Elland Road. Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Moyes highlighted his excitement at the clash.

“They have been very good, Leeds,” the Scotsman told reporters (via football.london).

“We have all been watching them closely for the last year or two and I always thought that Leeds coming back to the Premier League would add to the division and that is certainly the case.

“I think they have been involved in some very good games. Their style is terrific to watch and there is a lot to like about it.

“They have got an incredibly experienced manager and has got a good group of players in.”

Meanwhile, Moyes confirmed that star striker Michail Antonio is a doubt amid his hamstring injury. He also said that Ryan Fredericks could miss out with a groin strain he made worse in training.

Moyes guarded over announcing lineup

But Moyes would not announce his lineup for Friday’s clash, as Bielsa did in his pre-match briefing.

Instead, the Hammers manager insisted that he would prepare his players as best he could before picking his starting XI.

“Well I worked in Spain, he [Bielsa] has as well and teams are named early there sometimes so I don’t think it is anything outrageous,” Moyes said of Bielsa’s decision to name his team.

“We see it in other sports, we see it in rugby when they name their teams before the play. It doesn’t happen with us for different reasons.

“Does it make it any easier? I don’t think so. They are a good team Leeds and we know what we are going to expect but overall, we will keep our team until when we want to announce it and prepare our players for the game.”

READ MORE: Bielsa has Leeds ‘struggle’ theory; wary of West Ham strengths