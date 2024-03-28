Ornstein confirms Man Utd interest in Southgate, as second move for former Liverpool man examined

Manchester United are definitely keeping tabs on England boss Gareth Southgate, though they will not be moving for a former Liverpool chief, as per David Ornstein.

INEOS duo Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sir Dave Brailsford are currently taking a look at every aspect of Man Utd to see what needs changing in order to bring major success back to Old Trafford. They are evaluating the performance of Erik ten Hag as manager, leading to plenty of speculation about his future.

In recent weeks, Ratcliffe has been tipped to sack Ten Hag and replace him with Southgate, whose contract with the FA expires at the end of 2024.

On Wednesday, it was claimed that Man Utd think appointing Southgate will help Marcus Rashford get back to the world-class standards everyone expects of him.

In his latest Q&A for The Athletic, Ornstein was asked about the reports linking Southgate with Man Utd.

He replied: “INEOS’ decision-makers definitely like and have links to Southgate — that’s no secret and there’s nothing wrong with it. They probably like a lot of coaches and managers, players and staff.

“Sir Dave Brailsford knows Southgate well and they’ve spent time together over the years. Ashworth, of course, worked with Southgate at the FA — but that does not automatically mean he is the top choice if a change is to be made or that he is going to be appointed there at all.

“Southgate himself kind of quashed the possibility of it happening this summer and showed great respect to Erik ten Hag. Rightly so, because Ten Hag is in position and we have nothing concrete to suggest he will be leaving.

“The new hierarchy at Old Trafford will be assessing everything, including Ten Hag, and Ten Hag will also be assessing them and his future. That is only natural as he approaches the final year of his contract (which includes an option to extend by a further 12 months). It appears no firm decisions have been made yet and, with so much still to play for, that feels sensible.”

Ornstein was also quizzed on Man Utd’s pursuit of potential new sporting director Dan Ashworth – who has been put on gardening leave by Newcastle United – as well as ex-Liverpool chief Julian Ward and Southampton’s Jason Wilcox.

Man Utd still gunning for Dan Ashworth capture

“I’m not aware of any breakthrough yet in talks with Newcastle over Ashworth,” the journalist said. “Unless that happens (and you have to think it will at some point), I think he is on a five-year contract with a nine-month notice period (I’d need to double-check that to be certain).

“Newcastle wanted/want £20million and Manchester United don’t intend to pay anywhere near that. United will look at what Newcastle paid Brighton, consider how long he has been at Newcastle and be reluctant to pay much more. They seem happy to bide their time if needed.

“Should that continue to be the case, Newcastle will need to consider whether they want to continue paying Ashworth his full salary to sit at home doing nothing for them. United are also waiting for Omar Berrada to start as CEO this summer, but they could recruit somebody else in the meantime.

“It has been well documented that there is some admiration for Julian Ward — and he would be available to start immediately — but indications are that he will not be joining.

“Jason Wilcox is a target I revealed some time ago and I imagine that deal with Southampton would be more straightforward than Ashworth’s with Newcastle, but again United will need it to be right for them (especially with profit and sustainability regulations a lingering concern) before proceeding.

“They will have other options, too. Many meetings and conversations are taking place, with many candidates for many positions. Some patience will be required to see exactly what the new setup looks like and even then it is sure to evolve as INEOS find its feet and Berrada begins his post.”

