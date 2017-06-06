Perkins to remain at the DW

during the Sky Bet Championship League match between Wigan Athletic and Blackburn Rovers at DW Stadium on August 13, 2016 in Wigan, England.

Wigan midfielder David Perkins has signed a one-year extension to his contract with the club.

Perkins, 34, has committed himself to the Latics and new manager Paul Cook until the summer of 2018 following their relegation to Sky Bet League One.

“Every squad needs its senior players and David is one of those players every club needs,” said Cook, who quit as Portsmouth boss to take over from Graham Barrow at the end of last month.

Cook added on the club’s official website: “As far as the division goes, he’s been there and done it. He clearly keeps himself very fit and I’m sure he’ll continue to be a great asset to the club.”

Perkins joined Wigan from Blackpool in May 2015 and has made a total of 77 appearances. His previous clubs include Morecambe, Rochdale, Colchester and Barnsley.