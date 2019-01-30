David Seaman says Arsenal are making a mistake

David Seaman says Arsenal should be signings defender and not midfielders this month.

The Gunners look all set to add Denis Suarez from Barcelona on a loan deal until the end of the season with a view to making the deal permanent in the summer.

“Denis Suarez is on the verge of joining Arsenal,” Barca boss Ernesto Valverde told reporters. “There is not much left to make it official, we hope he does well, he has always acted with dedication and we are happy with him.”

Emery is a known admirer of Suarez, having worked with the player at Sevilla.

The Arsenal boss is also believed to be in the market for PSG midfielder Christopher Nkunku with the player’s agent confirming Emery’s interest.

But Arsenal legend Seaman thinks Emery should be looking at defenders.

Seaman told talkSPORT: “We don’t need midfielders, we need defenders.

“We’ve got big injuries to quite a few of them already, we need good defenders coming in. Emery knows him [Suarez] and likes what he sees, but for me we’re crying out for defenders.

“We’re great going forward, but what’s happening with the defence? It’s just not got any better all season. At the moment it’s not working. It’s frustrating.”