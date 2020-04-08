Manchester City star David Silva could make the San Siro his next stop after it was revealed that his agents have met with AC Milan over a possible summer move.

The Spanish playmaker is set to end his trophy-laden 10-year spell at the Etihad and a number of top clubs around Europe are keen to snap up the 34-year-old as he enters the twilight of his career.

Silva’s contract expires at the end of the season and calciomercato.com report that AC Milan may have stolen a march on their rivals by holding talks with the midfielder’s representatives.

The Rossoneri currently languish seventh in the Serie A table – a full 27 points behind leaders Juventus – and one of their big problems this season has been scoring goals.

Milan have managed just 13 in 13 at the San Siro and 15 in 13 on the road, their meagre tally of 26 the fourth fewest in the Italian top flight.

Silva‘s reputation as a provider could change that and he’s racked up the joint-fourth most assists in the Premier League this season and seventh most in the history of the Premier League.

And while Milan reportedly want to reduce the average age of their squad, they could be willing to make an exception to secure a player of Silva’s class.

His iconic presence would also be welcome with Zlatan Ibrahimovic likely to leave the club after joining Milan on a six-month contract in January.

However, Milan may not have an easy path towards Silva’s signature as there is worldwide interest too.

A report in the Daily Star claims David Beckham’s Inter Miami, Real Betis and Vissel Kobe have all made offers.

Each of the trio could hold appeal for Silva. Betis would mean a return home to Spain while Japanese side Vissel are captained by compatriot Andrea Iniesta.

The 2010 World Cup winner has also talked about ending his playing career with Las Palmas but that could be further down the line with his hometown club playing in the Spanish second division.

Silva’s departure would open up more playing time for Phil Foden, who has had to remain patient to get minutes under Pep Guardiola.