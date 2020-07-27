David Silva admits he didn’t envisage spending 10 years at Man City

David Silva joked that he would even miss the weather after playing his last Premier League game for Manchester City – who he admits he didn’t think he would spend a decade with.

Silva closed the curtains on a glorious 10 years in the Premier League over the weekend, when he played his last top flight game for Man City.

In his decade at the Etihad Stadium, the midfielder has won 14 trophies, including four league titles. Many class Silva as one of the greatest players in Premier League history.

Asked after his farewell appearance – in which he started as captain before being brought off to a standing ovation from his teammates – if he enjoyed it, Silva said: “Yeah, of course. I’ve enjoyed the 10 years and this one was the last one in the Premier League, but now we have to be focused on the Champions League as well.

“[It’s] emotional because I’ve been working with them for 10 years and I love all of them, so we have a good relationship. I’m going to miss all of them.

“I’m proud, to win so many titles and the way we won it. I’m a lucky guy, I have a lot of nice moments, and this one as well, the last one.”

Pressed further on what he would miss most about the Premier League, Silva admitted he would hold fond memories of the whole package.

“Everything, even the weather as well! I’m going to miss everything, to work every day with these amazing people that work at the club. They have [made] my life much easier.”

SILVA DIDN’T EXPECT DECADE-LONG STAY

However, the 34-year-old added that he didn’t picture himself staying for 10 years when he originally joined City in 2010.

His move from Valencia came in the middle of his success at three consecutive major tournaments with Spain. And despite receiving widespread recognition that he could have succeeded in the top flight in his own country, he has cemented a legacy in England instead.

And Silva reiterated his gratitude to the staff around him for making it an easy decision to stick with City.

He said: “No, I didn’t expect this, but like I said, because of the people, the way they treat me and my family, I’ve been here so long.”

His City career isn’t quite over yet, as they still have the Champions League to prepare for. They hold a first leg advantage over Real Madrid in the Round of 16.

Silva is eyeing the biggest prize of them all, but like with his farewell, he is sad that there would be no fans in attendance.

“I hope we can win the Champions League,” he said, before pointing to the empty stands around him and adding: “This is a pity because we cannot play with the people, but the safety of the people is the more important thing.”