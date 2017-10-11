David Silva on verge of resolving Man City future

David Silva is on the verge of signing a new deal with Manchester City, according to a report in the Daily Mail.

The Spaniard has recently been linked with a move to AC Milan and Las Palmas, the club based on his home island of Gran Canaria.

The report claims that there has been a breakthrough in negotiations between Silva and Man City over a new deal, with a £150k-a-week contract agreed.

While it is still likely that Silva will finish his career at Las Palmas, City were desperate to keep him as he is key to their plans.

This is despite having Kevin de Bruyne and Bernardo Silva to choose from, something which threatened to limit the game time of the former Valencia man.

Silva has been at the Etihad since signing from Valencia in 2010 and has won every domestic trophy, but now wants to lift the Champions League before his spell at the club is over.