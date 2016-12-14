David Wagner highlights Huddersfield’s determination

Nahki Wells’ 85th-minute header, after Christopher Schindler had headed a set-piece back across the penalty area, secured three points at the end of a less than convincing performance from the promotion-chasing Yorkshire side.

“We can be very happy about the three points,” the Terriers boss said.

“We told ourselves before the game that we had to show different attitudes maybe today against Burton. We knew that fighting spirit and working attitude would be very important today and this is what they have shown.

“The offensive performance was not our best today but this was not the most important thing. Today we showed the right attitude and that is why I am very proud of them that they did the right things at the right moments.”

The result was only the second defeat in nine home games for Burton and the fact the Brewers were so strong on their own patch was not lost on the Huddersfield boss.

“This is a difficult place to go to,” he said. “Not a lot of sides have won here in Burton and this is why I am so proud that we did exactly what was needed to be successful here.”

Burton boss Nigel Clough was happy with his side’s performance despite not coming out of the game with any points to show for it.

“We deserved at least a point out of the game tonight,” said Clough.

“The players were magnificent from start to finish and couldn’t give any more. We’ve played well, created chances but just couldn’t finish one and then they pop up in the 85th minute. Very, very unjust on us tonight.”

It was not the first time Albion have suffered in this manner, with both Bristol City and Brighton benefiting from late strikes at the Pirelli Stadium, but Clough felt his side had more than matched one of the sides leading the chase for promotion and were just lacking an element of luck.

“It is two different things tonight, performance and result,” he said. “We are unlucky not to get the result but we are not disappointed in the performance – it was excellent.

“Tonight we played with intensity and it is a different feeling to how we felt after Saturday [after defeat at Brentford]. When we play like that we can compete with most sides in this league.”