Ben Davies believes that Swansea defender Joe Rodon would be a credit to Tottenham, if the club can agree a deal for the Wales international.

The Spurs left-back is currently away on international duty with Rodon and was asked about the centre-back during a recent interview.

Swansea are currently demanding £20million for Rodon, but Spurs transfer chief Daniel Levy is unwilling to pay that much.

As such, a potential deal hangs in the balance ahead of the October 16 deadline for domestic transfers.

But Davies is confident the 22-year-old could do a job for Tottenham, providing Jose Mourinho with a glowing reference.

He told football.london: “He’s a very good player. Ever since he came into the camp he’s shown how strong he is, how able he is to compete at the top level.

“In some of the games, against Croatia for example, there some of the very best attacking players in world football and it looked quite easy for him.

“He came in made it look like he’d been there for a long, long time. If we were to get him at Spurs I’d be delighted. I think he’d be a credit to the club.”

Rodon has only played 54 senior games for Swansea, but has already been capped four times by Wales.

Rodon has only played 54 senior games for Swansea, but has already been capped four times by Wales.

He certainly looks set for a bright future and would offer immediate competition. Spurs currentlly have Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez and Japhet Tangana on their books.

Tottenham are still in the market for a new centre-back. They missed out on deals for Milan Skriniar and Antonio Rudiger before the international deadline.

