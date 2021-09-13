Tottenham man bluntly told he looks useless – ‘doesn’t have the talent’

Tottenham and Colombia defender Davinson Sanchez should not be anywhere near his country’s national team, according to their former coach.

The 25-year-old made his debut for the South American nation in November 2016. That came while he was at Ajax and he consequently attracted Spurs’ interest in the summer of 2017. Since his international debut, though, he has gone on to make 34 more outings, including at the 2018 World Cup.

He has also starred at two Copa America tournaments and so plays a senior role for his country.

But Sanchez is currently training in Croatia and missed Tottenham’s defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday. He went there to quarantine after participating in the international break, against his club’s wishes.

Indeed, Spurs will reportedly fine him and Argentina duo Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero, who also travelled.

Sanchez, though, did not enjoy his best Colombia performances in 1-1 draws with Bolivia and Paraguay. According to former Colombia coach Luis Pinto, he should not be in the national team.

“Four years ago, I told my son, who loves football, that Davinson is not a centre-back for the Colombia national team,” Pinto told ESPN F90 (via Marca).

“With all the respect that Davinson deserves, he is a healthy, correct, hardworking man and everything, but he doesn’t have the talent, the playing time, all those details that a centre-back needs.

“The time of play, the handling of game intent, the handling of backs, the defensive breakdowns, the shock impact that sometimes you can’t be so aggressive.”

At club level, Sanchez has made 152 appearances for Tottenham. Despite three strong seasons, he only made 18 Premier League outings last term.

Speculation mounted during the summer transfer window that he could look to leave. However, he started all three league games this season before the international break.

Nevertheless, Pinto went on to name further reasons why he has concerns for Sanchez.

Concern for Tottenham’s Davinson Sanchez

“Davinson is an extraordinary human being, as the lads have told me,” Pinto added.

“But he lacks that slow, balanced handling of the play, knowing how to correspond to the line of four.

“I have said that the line of four is a collective system – it is not an individual action.

“It is a system of four and with the midfielders of six or eight players. And Davinson lacks that combination, that collective understanding.”

